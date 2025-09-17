Crystal-covered Bentley with cat ears spotted in Dubai, internet reacts: ‘Can I try scraping it off’

A Bentley covered with thousands of shining crystals and fitted with cat ears has become the latest example of Dubai’s love for luxury cars. The unusual design was recently spotted on the streets, leaving people stunned by its sparkle. Parikshit Balochi shared a rare glimpse of the crystal-covered Bentley with cat ears in Dubai.(@parikshitbalochi/Instagram)

Content creator Parikshit Balochi shared a glimpse of the car, calling it one of those things you only come across in Dubai. The car is not just a Bentley, it is a Bentley transformed into something almost unreal, with every inch glittering.

Balochi then joked that such a luxury car might need bodyguards rather than insurance, and that pigeons could go to jail if they dared to poop on it.

Luxury at every turn:

Balochi also points out that some Dubai malls are so huge that they even hold marathons inside.

Even simple services carry a luxury twist. In Dubai, there are taxis designed only to carry luggage, so that your bags travel separately while you enjoy a comfortable ride.

“From Swarovski Bentley, to Marathons in malls, and a taxi just for your luggage. If your bag has better ratings than you… You’re probably in Dubai,” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were amazed by the video of the crystal-covered Bentley with cat ears. Many were surprised at how much luxury exists in Dubai, leaving viewers both impressed and shocked.

One of the users, Daniya Khan, commented, “No way those crystals are real. Can I try scraping it off?”

A second user, Khushnawaz Mistry, commented, “My Canadian friends and colleagues don’t believe these things when I tell them!! Hahaha”

Another user, Jennifer Krishnamoorthy, commented, “And use two people's parking space.”

From crystal-covered cars to marathon-ready malls, Dubai keeps surprising the world with sights you won’t see anywhere else.