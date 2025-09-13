Indian woman hails safety in Dubai after walking alone at midnight: ‘Felt safe, confident, and free’

An Indian woman has captured attention online after sharing a video of herself walking alone in Dubai in the middle of the night. The clip, posted on Trishaa Raj’s Instagram account, shows her strolling down a road at 2:37 am. An Indian woman’s viral clip showed her walking alone at 2.37 am in Dubai, praising the city’s safety for women.(Instagram/trishaacam_)

In the video, she says, “Guys, it is currently 2.37 am in the morning, and I’m walking alone on the road, and this is possible only in one place in the whole entire world, and that is Dubai. Habibi come to Dubai, and girls are very safe here.”

Watch the clip here:

Personal reflection on growing up in India

Alongside the video, Raj shared a caption that resonated with many young women. She wrote, “Growing up as a girl in India, I always felt restricted, especially when it came to going out at night. We needed our brothers or guy friends just to feel safe. But in Dubai, things are so different. The other night, I walked alone at 2.37 AM. Something I could never imagine doing back home. And you know what? I didn’t feel scared, I didn’t walk with my head down! I felt safe, confident, and free. Girls, if you’ve ever dreamed of living an independent life, where you can enjoy the night without fear, Dubai gives you exactly that.”

Strong online response

The video has garnered more than 8 lakh views and prompted widespread discussion about women’s safety. Several users expressed admiration for her confidence, while others reflected on their own experiences. One person commented, “This is exactly why Dubai feels like a second home to many of us, the safety here is unmatched.” Another wrote, “Back in my city, I can’t even think of stepping out alone after 10 pm. This is eye-opening.”

A user said, “As a woman, this gave me chills. I wish we had this kind of environment everywhere.” Another pointed out, “It is not just about safety but also about dignity. Here, women are respected regardless of the time.”

Some users also compared it with other countries. One remarked, “Even in many Western cities I wouldn’t dare to walk alone at that hour. Dubai truly sets an example.” Another added, “This shows how much infrastructure and governance can change the quality of life.”