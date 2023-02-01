Amul celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s return to silver screen with Pathaan-related doodle

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan fever has gripped the nation, and it doesn’t seem to die down soon. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. Expectedly, fans are celebrating his return by raising giant cutouts, cutting huge cakes or wearing ‘Pathaan’ tees. Some are even taking to social media to post videos of themselves dancing to the film’s groovy numbers. A few are also recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s looks in the record-breaking film. Now, dairy brand Amul too jumped on the bandwagon and shared a doodle related to the action-thriller film Pathaan. The post garnered a lot of attention and received love-filled comments from netizens.

“#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes a comeback with a blockbuster!” wrote Amul while sharing a doodle on Instagram. The texts on the doodle read: “Jhoome Jo Makhan!” and “Puthaan Bread”. The doodle features animated versions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone ‘dancing’ to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. While Shah Rukh Khan is holding a slice of bread, Deepika Padukone is applying butter to it.

Take a look at Amul’s doodle below:

Since being shared four hours ago, the video has raked up more than 6,600 likes. It has also received a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“You people never fail to amuse...the only thing I still NJY,” commented an Instagram user. “Shah Rukh Khan,” posted another with a heart emoticon. “I see David Warner with Deepika here,” joked a third. “King returns,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.

