Anaconda lunges at snake handler multiple times. Video goes viral with 49 million views

If you regularly follow snake wrangler Nick on Instagram, you may be aware of the different kinds of videos that he shares which show him handling various species of snakes. Just like this video that shows him handling an anaconda. The video, equal parts fascinating and scary, shows the snake lunging at him multiple times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!,” he posted and shared the video. The video opens to show the snake wrapped around one of his arms.

Watch the video to see how he handles the reptile:

The video was shared a month ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone massively viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 49 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. While some shared that the video left them scared, a few also argued that the snakes shouldn’t be caged and should be released into the wild.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Instant laughter. Lol your ‘ooooh’ when she strikes is too much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Not gonna lie bro, I would have dropped it and ran,” expressed another. “Put her back in the Amazon please. She’s not a toy for your amusement,” argued a third.