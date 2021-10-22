Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra and Bhavish Aggarwal engage in Twitter conversation about coffee shop

Anand Mahindra and Bhavish Aggarwal's Twitter conversation may leave you amused.
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to talk about Bhavish Aggarwal.(Anand Mahindra/Twitter)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 06:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A Twitter exchange between Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sparked a chatter online. And what is interesting about their conversation is that it involves a Bengaluru based coffee shop called Araku Cafe.

It all started with a post by Aggarwal who shared an image while visiting the cafe on an Ola Electric S1 scooter that the company recently launched.

“Me and @varundubey getting a coffee with the @OlaElectric S1 at @arakucoffeein in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Come take a look!” he wrote while sharing an image. This post received a reply from the official Twitter handle of the eatery which was then re-tweeted by CEO of Naandi Foundation, Manoj Kumar. It is a foundation that works towards the promotion of the brand Araku Coffee. Anand Mahindra also sits on the board of directors for the brand.

It is while replying to Kumar’s appreciation post that Anand Mahindra talked about Aggarwal’s “smart move.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal too posted a reply to react to Anand Mahindra’s post. “I’m probably the most regular customer already Sir! Great brand, product and service” he wrote.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter exchange?

