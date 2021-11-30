Anand Mahindra congratulates Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal with this tweet

Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned from the post. Various social media platforms, especially Twitter, have been buzzing with posts from people congratulating Agrawal, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared a post while replying to a tweet by Patrick Collison, CEO of Stripe. “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga)” Collison wrote and tagged Parag Agrawal.

Anand Mahindra re-tweeted the post and wrote, “This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it.”

Take a look at the posts:

Anand Mahindra’s tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated more than 14,000 likes.

