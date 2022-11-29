Anand Mahindra found ‘the perfect way to start a day’. It has a musical twist

Many often start their day by listening to music. Turns out, business tycoon Anand Mahindra is among them too. In a recent tweet, he posted how he found ‘the perfect way to start a day’. Alongside, he also posted a video that shows a performance by Padma Shri Aruna Sairam.

“The perfect way to start a day. With the legend, Aruna Sairam. She transforms music into magic,” he tweeted. The video he shared shows a part of a performance by the Carnatic vocalist at the 2009 Darbar International South Asian Music Festival.

The video opens to show Sairam sitting on stage with other musicians. Soon they start playing to accompany her. The video ends with the reactions of people to her amazing performence.

Take a look at the video:

Anand Mahindra posted the video a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 66,000 views and counting. The video has further received more than 7,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Thank you. Excellent way to start a day,” posted a Twitter user. “Awesome,” commented another. “Extremely superb,” expressed a third. “Lovely music,” wrote a fourth.