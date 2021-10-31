Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra gifts personalised cars to gold medallists Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil
trending

Anand Mahindra gifts personalised cars to gold medallists Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil

Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to share a post about the gift from Anand Mahindra.
The image shows Neeraj Chopra with the car gifted by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recently gifted two brand new personalised cars to gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil. The news has now created a chatter online and prompted people to post appreciative comments.

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. After his win, back in August, Mahindra tweeted a meme praising the athlete. A Twitter user replied to the post and urged the business tycoon to gift Chopra an XUV7OO car. To which, Mahindra replied that it will be his “personal privilege and honour” to do so.

He kept his promise and it is clear from this tweet shared by Chopra. Sharing an image with a new car, the gold medallist wrote, “Thank you@anandmahindraji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon.”

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The news of Sumit Antil getting a car as a gift was shared by Anand Mahindra himself. While re-sharing a post by the official Twitter handle dedicated to the car MahindraXUV700, he wrote “We are so proud of you@sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always.” Antil clinch the gold in the men's javelin F64 with a throw of 68.55m in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Take a look at the post:

People posted appreciative comments on both the tweets. Many also wrote “congratulations to express their reactions.”

“You've earned it,” wrote a Twitter user while replying to Neeraj Chopra's post. “Good to know that you always appreciate the talent of the heroes of the country, they truly deserve the rewards,” commented another on the post about Antil.

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra neeraj chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Monk the adorable ‘vampire cat’ is here to show off its Halloween costume

Eatery cooks ‘fire momos’, video sparks mixed reactions. Want to try the dish?

Sania Mirza posts birthday message for son, Anushka Sharma shares sweet reply

Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP