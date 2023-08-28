Anand Mahindra gifts Praggnanandhaa's parents an electric car

Anand Mahindra shared that he will be gifting an electric car to the parents of Praggnanandhaa. Since he posted the tweet, it has caught the attention of many people.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share that he will be gifting a car to Pragnanandhaa's parents.(I)

It all started when several people on X (formerly Twitter) urged Anand Mahindra to gift Thar to Praggnanandhaa. So, he replied to one of those tweets and wrote, "Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, and many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess. But I have another idea. I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess and support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!) It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the parents of @rpragchess, Shrimati Nagalakshmi, and Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion and for giving him their untiring support."

At the end of the tweet, Anand Mahindra also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra, and asked him to share his thoughts on it. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra praises Praggnanandhaa’s journey in FIDE World Cup)

In his response, Jejurikar wrote, "Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement. Thanks, @anandmahindra, for the idea of recognising the parents of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu. The All-Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect- our team will connect for a special edition and delivery."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 51,000 times. The share has also received over 1,600 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share and express their views.

Here's what people are saying about Anand Mahindra's gesture of gifting a car to Praggnanandhaa's parents:

An individual wrote, "The idea of appreciating his parents to encourage him is super cool, and now their son is an inspiration to kids who want to follow their goals."

A second shared, "@anandmahindra What a thoughtful idea, sir! Promoting chess and supporting parents who nurture their children's passions is truly commendable. This gesture aligns perfectly with the spirit of investing in a brighter future."

A third added, "A grandmaster's thought! The real victory lies in cultivating young intellects and steering them toward a more sustainable future. It is a gift that will make a lasting impact!"

"Absolutely, Mr. Mahindra. Your idea to gift an XUV400 EV to R. Praggnanandhaa's parents is both innovative and impactful. It honours the role of supportive parenting in individual success and promotes sustainability through EVs. A win-win," commented a fourth.