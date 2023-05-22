Anand Mahindra is impressed with 19-year-old archery champion, says he's 'incredible'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares posts that pique many's interests and may even inspire them. Recently, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared yet another such post. This time, he shared about Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, a 19-year-old who won a gold medal for India at the recently held Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

Prathamesh Samadhan Javkar while playing archery.(Twitter/@SudhirPuthran )

Anand Mahindra shared life coach @SudhirPuthran's post, which featured a video of Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar showcasing his skills in the sport. While resharing, Mahindra wrote in a tweet, “Just incredible. He seems like he has nerves of steel and a laser-sharp focus. A champion in the making. You're right, @SudhirPuthran I hadn't heard of him until today but will track him from now on. I hope he triumphs in the final in Hermosillo in September. May he Rise!”

In the original tweet made by @SudhirPuthran, he wrote, “This is the land where great Warriors like Sri Rama, Arjuna, and others roamed with their bow & arrows This land has completely neglected Archery as a skill. How many of you have heard of a 19-year-old Prathamesh Samadhan Javkar from India? He is the New World champion at the ongoing Archery World Cup 2023, Shanghai! What Concentration and focus!”

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over six lakh times. The share has also received close to 10,000 likes. Several have also shared comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I agree with Anand sir. Thanks, Sudhir for putting this talented young boy out. Best wishes for him in his upcoming tournaments, and pray that he wins gold for India." A second added, "This is just an awesome result of year-long dedication and determination. Bravo." "Congratulations champion, you made our country proud." expressed a third.

