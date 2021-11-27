Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts video of girl who rode a tractor for her birthday. Watch
trending

Anand Mahindra posts video of girl who rode a tractor for her birthday. Watch

This video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, shows a girl riding a tractor by his company for her birthday.
This is the video that Anand Mahindra posted of a girl riding a Mahindra tractor on her birthday. (twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:21 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you follow business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of the various kinds of posts that he often shares. From motivating stories to praising people to posting about helping others to simply sharing interesting video, his shares are of different kinds. Case in point, his latest video that showcases a girl riding a tractor by his company for her birthday.

“The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration,” he wrote along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared on November 25. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than two lakh views and more than 17,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Down right brilliant. Brings back fond memories. I have grown up with Mahindras. As a boy in the coffee plantations, CJs were my best friends and part of life’s milestones,” wrote a Twitter user. “How nice,” shared another. “Interesting. Much Impressed with the views of tractor. Feeling proud to see other nationals using Indian products especially one of my favourite brand Mahindra. It’s truly global brand,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra viral video
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP