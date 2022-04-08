Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra talks about friendship by sharing video of turtle helping another. Watch
trending

Anand Mahindra talks about friendship by sharing video of turtle helping another. Watch

The video that Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter to talk about friendship shows one turtle helping another.
Anand Mahindra's post related to turtles has prompted people to post various responses.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 02:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra’s recent post involving a lesson on friendship is winning people’s hearts. Posted on Twitter, it is a video that shows one turtle helping another. There is a chance that the business tycoon’s share will amuse you too.

“The phrase ‘Turning turtle’ means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise,” he wrote while re-posting the video that was shared on another Twitter handle.

The clip opens to show a turtle lying on its back with another one looking at it from a distance. The second turtle then slowly starts approaching the first one and helps it to get back on its feet.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than five lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is a very good example of decency in animal kingdom. You don't have to be friends with someone to help them. You help them because they need it. Simple,” wrote a Twitter user. “The turtle who turned turtle the turtle who had turned turtle?” joked another. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” posted a third. “He is lucky one, who has a great friend like this,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter animal video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP