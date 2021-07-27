Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird and a message of hope
trending

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird and a message of hope

“Gorgeous and beautiful-lets give her the most hospitable environment so that it can adorn our country too,” commented a Twitter user under Anand Mahindra's share.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared the video of the bird on Twitter.(Jasjeet Plaha / Hindustan Times)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter cover several important and interesting events and topics. His recent share is no different. The share details an amazing event that has left netizens surprised as well as amazed. It may leave you hopeful too.

The post shared by Mahindra was originally shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim. “Bravo! The Mandarin Duck found in Eastern China & Russia is sighted in Assam India after 100 years. Nature’s paintbox!” Solheim wrote in his tweet.

Later, Mahindra shared it with a message of hope. “Exquisitely beautiful! And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet?” read the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 26, the post has garnered over 6,000 likes and many reactions. People were delighted to see the clip of such a vibrantly coloured bird and expressed their amazement by showering the comments section with heart emojis.

“It's so beautiful and completely different,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gorgeous and eautiful-lets give her the most hospitable environment so that it can adorn our country too,” commented another. “Such a lovely bird,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra erik solheim twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP