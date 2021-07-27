Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird and a message of hope

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s posts on Twitter cover several important and interesting events and topics. His recent share is no different. The share details an amazing event that has left netizens surprised as well as amazed. It may leave you hopeful too.

The post shared by Mahindra was originally shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim. “Bravo! The Mandarin Duck found in Eastern China & Russia is sighted in Assam India after 100 years. Nature’s paintbox!” Solheim wrote in his tweet.

Later, Mahindra shared it with a message of hope. “Exquisitely beautiful! And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet?” read the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 26, the post has garnered over 6,000 likes and many reactions. People were delighted to see the clip of such a vibrantly coloured bird and expressed their amazement by showering the comments section with heart emojis.

“It's so beautiful and completely different,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gorgeous and eautiful-lets give her the most hospitable environment so that it can adorn our country too,” commented another. “Such a lovely bird,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?