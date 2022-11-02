Anand Mahindra's post on 'Nari Shakti' will give you much-needed mid-week boost

There are times when we feel tired from working, irrespective of whether our job requires physical labour or not, and our energy reserves slowly dwindle. We have all experienced it and tried dealing with it. So, if you are currently drained from work and are looking for some mid-week motivation, go no further, as we have a post that will surely help you recharge.

Shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, the post talks about the country-wise share of female commercial pilots in 2021. And India is leading the list of countries with the highest percentage of female commercial pilots worldwide in 2021 by a significant margin. According to the statistics put forth by the World of Statistics' Twitter page, India leads the list with 12.4 percent. The second and third spots have been grabbed by Ireland and South Africa, with 9.9 and 9.8 percent of female commercial pilots, respectively.

"Looking for something to provide mid-week 'josh?' Then check this out. Hello world, this is Nari Shakti at work…," wrote Anand Mahindra while quoting a tweet on the micro-blogging site. He also added the hashtag #MidweekMomentum.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 2,400 likes and several retweets. It has also invited a flurry of comments.

"Nice," wrote an individual with a thumbs-up emoticon. "Salute to the female pilots of India," commented another. "Wow! Great sir," expressed a third. "Super," shared a fourth.

