Anand Mahindra’s reply to small shop owner’s tweet is winning hearts

Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt response to the small shop owner’s tweet.
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's Twitter thread has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(File Photo)

After the announcement of stricter curbs and weekend lockdown in several cities, people have taken to different social media platforms to express their reactions. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also shared a Twitter thread expressing how “There is a pandemic hidden within the pandemic: Mental Health.” In a series of tweets, he also wrote that “No one is immune to psychological stress, but the most affected are the self-employed & the small shop & business owners.” His tweets are now receiving appreciative replies. Besides his tweets, Mahindra’s reply to a small business owner who commented on his post has also won people over.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

A Twitter user named Navin Khemlani praised Mahindra’s thoughts and replied, “Excellent thought sir... we traders and small shops have no idea how we are going to survive this lockdown... appreciate your efforts in helping us”.

The business tycoon took note of the reply and shared a heartfelt response. “You will survive. Keep your chin up. We’re all with you. This wave came suddenly, but should also abate more rapidly than the last,” he replied.

Take a look at the conversation:

Shared almost six hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s response has garnered nearly 800 likes and several comments. People appreciated his gesture.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s reply?

