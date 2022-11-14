Anand Mahindra seeks Monday motivation from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. See post

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, often shares motivational posts on Monday on his Twitter handle with his 9.8 million followers. From photos to videos, his Twitter feed is a goldmine of such posts. The industrialist now took to the micro-blogging site to share a powerful quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. And it is bound to leave you with thoughts and might also prompt you to change the way you live.

“Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself… it’s much harder than impressing others,” wrote Anand Mahindra while tweeting the quote. He also added the hashtag #MondayMotivation. The quote in the picture tweeted by Lao Tzu reads, “Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner. ” Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet below:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, has received over 3,000 likes and several comments and retweets.

“Yes, someone also told me similar thing....look for biological rewards which pleases you the most and for longer period rather than social rewards which pleases you temporary and uncertain. It changed my life,” posted an individual. “Each person takes his own risks. Do not copy what your friend is Investing,” commented another. “We need to think about where we were yesterday and where we are today. That’s what matters the most,” shared a third. “Do what you love and get amazed everyday!” expressed a fourth.

