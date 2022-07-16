Anand Mahindra shares about ‘latest technology’ to dry clothes, amuses netizens

Being an avid Twitter user, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra often shares intriguing posts that resonate with the netizens. Case in point, his funny post on 'latest technology' used to dry clothes. His tweet may leave you chuckling

"Sometimes, the 'latest' technology is just about going back to the basics…," tweeted Anand Mahindra along with a photo. The image shows two women looking at the clothes drying on the wire, with one saying, "It dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar and wind power."

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

The Twitter post was shared a day. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 9,000 likes. The share has also received over 750 retweets. The post related to the 'latest technology' has also prompted people to share varied comments.

"Exactly sir. All traditional methods which our forefathers used are based upon basically wonderful technologies," shared an individual. "Old is gold," commented another. "What you have said is true. Basics of science had started from the most simplest of phenomenon," expressed a third Twitter user.

Besides sharing intriguing photos and videos, Anand Mahindra also replies to the questions people ask in the comments sections of his tweets. He recently replied to a Twitter user asking about his voice in a video that Anand Mahindra shared.

