Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?
trending

Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video Anand Mahindra shared.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video.(Screengrab)

“It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy,” this is how a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra starts. Shared on Twitter, the post also contains a super cute video showcasing several goats wagging their tails while having their meals.

In the next following lines, Mahindra wrote “#Tailpower. Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity.” There is a possibility that after seeing the adorable video you will find yourself nodding in agreement.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohit Sharma wears shoes with 'Save the rhino' message, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Chris Gayle grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun, ‘plays’ dhol. Punjab Kings shares video

Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies

Artist dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ in UP’s Moradabad to spread Covid-19 awareness

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 75,000 views – and counting. The share has also accumulated over 6,000 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing all kinds of funny replies to the post. There were many who wrote about the cuteness of the clip.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “In fact lots of power can be generated by using tails of those cutties,” agreed another. “It's how they showcase their love for food,” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra cute twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Dog’s reaction on seeing Darth Vader for first time will leave you splits. Watch viral clip

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP