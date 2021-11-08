Anand Mahindra shares motivational video that makes his ‘fears vanish instantly’

A video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter has left people impressed. While sharing the video, he wrote that it is a clip that makes his ‘fears vanish instantly’. There is a possibility that the motivating video will leave you inspired too.

“This video is from a couple of years ago, but I don’t think it will ever be ‘dated.’ I like to put it on every now and then, especially when some personal or business goal is looking intimidating or impossible! All my fears vanish instantly,” he wrote while posting the video.

The video was originally shared back in 2019 on the Facebook page Rick Lax's Favorite Videos.

The clip opens to show a kid trying to scale a rock climbing wall. Initially, the little one faces hurdles while trying to go up but refuses to give up and eventually manages to reach to the top.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 85,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 5,800 likes.

“Awesome, motivating video, very correctly said… can be watched everything we feel we are facing new challenges. Stay blessed, May all your dreams come true,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a way to start Monday morning. Thank you for such motivating video,” posted another. “You are awesome sir. Such an inspiring video,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?