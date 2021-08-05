Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama
trending

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

“Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen,” reads a part of the post shared by Anand Mahindra to wish Barack Obama.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share this throwback image with Barack Obama.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to wish happy birthday to former US President Barack Obama. In his tweet, Mahindra shared about the immense popularity the leader enjoys.

“Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen,” Anand Mahindra wrote and tagged Barack Obama. “Rarely do global leaders enjoy such enduring approval beyond their tenure in power. Hence I continue to treasure this photo. Happy Birthday and welcome to the 60+ young at heart club,” he added. His post is complete with a throwback image that shows him sitting beside Barack Obama.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago by Anand Mahindra, has gathered more than 2,500 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments. Many also wrote “Happy birthday” to wish the former US president.

Born on August 4 in 1961, Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birth anniversary this year.

What are your thoughts on the post by Anand Mahindra about Barack Obama?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra barack obama twitter

Related Stories

trending

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 06:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?

How to have a pool party in ‘elephant style’? This adorable video shows

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP