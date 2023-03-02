Anand Mahindra shares video of dog patiently sitting on pianist’s lap and listening to music

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who never misses the opportunity to share interesting posts with his followers. From talking about new technologies to sharing unusual hacks, his Twitter feed is filled with intriguing posts. Amid those, he also shares videos of cute animals, especially cats and dogs. Just like his recent share where he posted a video that shows a dog patiently listening to music. Alongside, he also tweeted a relatable caption that has left people amused.

“There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them…,” Anand Mahindra tweeted. The video he shared opens to show a dog sitting on a pianist’s lap listening to the music they are playing. It is the ‘blissful expression’ on the pooch’s face that makes the video even more amazing to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received more than 3,200 likes. People have posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“With such an expression. The perfect combination,” posted a Twitter user. “Music is a universal language,” expressed another. “He is definitely spending some quality necessary time with his Hooman. Very important in our day to day life if we get time for this of course,” commented a third. “Lovely,” wrote a fourth.