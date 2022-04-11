Anand Mahindra shares video of five generations together, Twitter reacts. Watch

If you are familiar with the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra - then you might have a fair idea about the kind of content that he shares on his Twitter handle. Among all the feel-good videos, this one has definitely struck a chord with netizens and has become quite viral. The video involves five generations of a family standing next to each other.

The video opens to show a child crying out to his father and standing beside the younger one. The child's father then calls out his own father's name. This continues until all five generations of the family are present together in the frame. The video is truly fun to watch and has brought a smile to many people's faces.

The caption that this video was shared on Twitter with, reads, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…” The video has been going pretty viral since being posted.

Watch the Twitter video right here:

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 9 and since then, has garnered more than 5.2 lakh views on it so far. As a reply to this tweet, here’s what some people shared:

What are your thoughts on this viral Twitter share by Anand Mahindra? Are you in awe of it too?