Anand Mahindra shares video to show how deepfake tech can create ‘potentially deceptive content’

A video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter has sparked all sorts of reactions among people. The video he shared shows a person explaining how deepfake technology can be used to create convincing yet entirely fictional video content. The business tycoon also iterated the same issue in his tweet and posted how the tech can easily create ‘potentially deceptive content’.

“This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?” he tweeted. The video was originally posted by a tech company Beebom.

The video opens to show the screen split into two to explain how a person’s face can be changed into someone else’s with use of this tech. In the video, a person also explains that the better the quality of the tech, the superior are the results that are indistinguishable from real life.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet, additionally, has also gathered close to 6,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Indeed alarming sir. And imagine this is not that good quality work also. With more powerful computers and more inputs the deepfake videos will be even better versions,” IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote. “It's actually alarming,” joined another Twitter user. “We should be deeply concerned about this ever expanding phenomenon. AI should augment human intelligence, not alter it!” expressed a third. “Everything has its pros and cons. We gotta be more careful and secure our way,” suggested a fourth.

