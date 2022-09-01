Anand Mahindra shares why this word should be revived. You’ll find it relatable

“This word deserves a revival,” this is how Anand Mahindra started his latest share that talks about a particular ‘17th century’ word. In his tweet, he explained the reason why this word should be more in use. The word is “Spuddle”. Do you know what it means? If not, after knowing its meaning, you may find it highly relatable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work…,” Mahindra wrote in his post. He also shared an image that shows the meaning of the word.

“TOPICS word of the day... Spuddle: a useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing,” it reads.

Take a look at the tweet by Anand Mahindra:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated close to 1,000 likes. It has also gathered various comments from people. “Masala chai might help,” posted a Twitter user. “Great term... Spuddle. Remedies: usually trying to solve with coffee ... If I am on empty tummy, deep breathing will work wonders ...,” shared another. “That's a perfect word for my current situation. Thanks sir,” related a third. “Doesn't quite sound 17th century... sounds more like 21st century,” wrote a fourth.