Anand Mahindra steps in to support man who created ‘Iron Man’ suit using scrap

Anand Mahindra is an active user of Twitter. Besides sharing interesting, inspiring, and hilarious tweets, he is known to share posts about supporting new talents or small businesses. Yet another example of this happened again. This time the business tycoon posted about supporting a man from Imphal whose skills left him “awestruck and inspired.”

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra tweeted, “I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent and I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem and his family to understand his desires.” His post is complete with a few images.

In the next few tweets, on the same thread, he explained more about Prem’s situation and how he is being helped. In one of the posts, he also shared a video of the man showcasing his creation.

Anand Mahindra’s main tweet, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,400 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various comments.

“His design is something close to genius, we all have dreamt of iron man suit. Only he dared to make one, as a mechanical engineer this is truly inspiring,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is truly inspiring sir! Both on Prem's part and #Mahindra part. Its one thing to appreciate something but connecting with these people on the ground and collaborating with them constructively is completely another level. Many thanks sir and all the very best to Prem,” posted another. “He has miles to go and under the mentorship of #MahindraFoundation no one can now stop him to have a bright future,” commented a third.

