Anand Mahindra tweets about 'simple yet creative' staircase. Internet hearts it

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, often shares creative ideas and creations by the common people through his Twitter handle. Just like this video that shows a 'simple yet creative' staircase. The video went viral in minutes and has struck a chord with the netizens. There are chances that it may amuse you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox )," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video opens to show a metallic grill attached to a wall. It then progresses to show a man opening a latch and pulling the metallic structure that transforms into a staircase having steps and railing. The man even climbs up and down to show how sturdy the stairs are. In the end, he folds the metallic structure against the wall.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated over one million views. The share has received more than 47,400 likes. The clip has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Ingenuity...at its best.," posted a Twitter user. "Good creation. Should be adapted by people living in small area by doing this they can increase area for their living," shared another. "What a masterpiece and so practical and useful," expressed a third. "Brilliant," commented a fourth.