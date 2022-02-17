Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra tweets about why he lost to his 4-year-old grandson during pillow fight
trending

Anand Mahindra tweets about why he lost to his 4-year-old grandson during pillow fight

Anand Mahindra tweeted about being “fit, trained and ready to fight” in the Pillow Fight League after spending time with his four-year-old grandson who managed to defeat him because of this hilarious reason.
Anand Mahindra's grandson-related tweet may leave you amused.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra has shared a hilarious instance from his time spent with his four-year-old grandson. A regular on Twitter, Mahindra often shares interesting tweets that prompt a flurry of responses from people. And this tweet about his grandson is no different. Mahindra had earlier posted about being ready to enter the Pillow Fight Championship after spending time with his grandson. Upon being asked if he won against the four-year-old, Mahindra shared the hilarious reason why he didn’t.

“No, not starting another sports league. (Starting the Pro Kabbaddi league was satisfying enough) But I am offering myself for auction as a star player for this league. After a holiday with my 4 yr old grandson, I think I’m fit, trained and ready to fight! Opening bid: 50,000,” Mahindra wrote and posted a video showcasing a match of the Pillow Fight League.

The first ever live event of Pillow Fight Championship took place last year in January in Florida. Six men and eight women participated in the event to fight for the two titles.

Replying to Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user asked him, “Did you win with the grandson though sir?” In response to this, the business tycoon shared the outcome of the match.

Take a look at his funny reply:

Well, that certainly is quite a hilarious turn of events. What are your thoughts on this anecdote shared by Anand Mahindra? Did it leave you laughing out loud?

