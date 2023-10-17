Anand Mahindra uses a parrot’s clip to raise concerns about excessive screen time

Admit it or not, most of us spend hours scrolling through our smartphones, switching from one social media platform to another. This has become a concerning behaviour in today’s digital age. Now, Anand Mahindra took to X to voice his concerns about excessive screen time. He did it through a video of a parrot using a tablet just like humans.

Parrot using a tablet with its beak. (X/@anandmahindra)

“Parrots can understand touch screens & like watching other parrots. Sound familiar? Well ‘to parrot’ means to imitate. But please tell this parrot that once you begin imitating THIS habit of humans, there’s no escape from a different kind of ‘cage!’,” posted Anand Mahindra alongside a video on X.

The clip shows the parrot using the tablet through its beak. Not only does it select the video it wants to watch, but it also scrolls through the screen to find more videos. As the video progresses, the parrot’s human closes the YouTube window and closes the app from the preview. However, the parrot then uses its beak to open YouTube and select the content it wishes to watch.

Watch this video of a parrot using a tablet here:

Anand Mahindra shared the video a few hours ago on X. It has garnered more than 3.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated over 3,600 likes and a flurry of retweets. A few also dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video shared by Anand Mahindra:

“Be careful, my friend. Once you start imitating humans, you’ll be hooked on our shiny screens and endless content. And then there’s no going back. You’ll be trapped in the cage of social media, scrolling endlessly through your feed, comparing yourself to others, and feeling like you’re never enough. So enjoy your touch screen while you can, but don’t get too attached. And if you start to feel like you’re losing control, just put it down and go for a fly,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This parrot can potentially become the first parrot YouTuber.”

“We are ruining parrots too!” shared a third.

A fourth posted, “It’s a cage which devoids you of productivity and only consumes you!”

“Very well said, my tortoise pet also does the same thing when in front of laptop and mobile screen,” expressed a fifth.

