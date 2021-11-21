Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra uses memes to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him
trending

Anand Mahindra uses memes to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the post dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him.
One of the memes Anand Mahindra posted dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a post dismissing a quote falsely attributed to him. Besides making it clear that he will be taking legal actions, he also shared two memes to react to the situation.

“As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!” the business tycoon tweeted. He also posted three images.

One of the images is a screenshot of the quote falsely attributed to him and the other two are the memes that showcase his reaction.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Anand Mahindra shared the post less than an hour ago. Since being shared, it has already accumulated nearly 2,400 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“Sir, every time you faces such fake posts… Just reply by this meme,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this meme:

“All the power to you sir,” posted another. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons or showcased their support for the business tycoon.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter anand mahindra fake news.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP