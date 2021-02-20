Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share videos showcasing incredible singing talents of two brothers and also expressed his wish to support them for further training in music. Mahindra wrote that the brothers, Hafiz and Habibur, who are garbage collectors by profession, hail from Delhi.

“Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from,” he wrote while sharing the video of one of the brothers.

Take a look at the video to know why his voice has impressed Mahindra and tweeple too:

Mahindra shared the other video while replying to his own post. “Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?” he wrote.

Both the videos received tremendous love from people. They couldn’t stop talking about the mesmerising voices of the brothers. Also, many praised Mahindra for expressing his interest to help the duo.

“Wow..... They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them,” wrote a Twitter user. “As they sing, the background music chirping of birds and orchestra by squirrels!” shared another. “Truly amazing they are,” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s tweets?