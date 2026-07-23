Ananya Birla reacts to ongoing students’ protest: 'Violence is not okay at all'

Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, has reacted to the ongoing students' protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Ananya Birla is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. (Instagram/@ananyabirla)

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In a Instagram video, Ananya apologised for speaking out late and praised students for raising their voices peacefully. "My genuine respect goes out to everyone who has spoken up and protested peacefully. I think violence is not okay at all," she said.

"I'm really sorry that I'm late in speaking up. I should have done this much earlier. The youth of our country has given me the strength," she added.

Expressing faith in democratic institutions, she said that it was possible to believe in an institution while disagreeing with some of its actions. "I think that what is right and just will prevail. I believe in the constitution of our country. I also think that it is very possible to believe in an institution and not always agree with what that institution may do. And that's healthy and okay," she said.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} Further, Ananya extended her support to those participating in the protests. "My heart goes out to everyone who is speaking up and asking to be heard. And I think that's a right that everybody deserves. Hats off, my respect, my love, my concern. And I really hope that all of this can be solved with a lot of compassion, love, and kindness, and that what is right and just is done. Jai Hind," she said in the Instagram video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, Ananya extended her support to those participating in the protests. "My heart goes out to everyone who is speaking up and asking to be heard. And I think that's a right that everybody deserves. Hats off, my respect, my love, my concern. And I really hope that all of this can be solved with a lot of compassion, love, and kindness, and that what is right and just is done. Jai Hind," she said in the Instagram video. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey joins Jantar Mantar protest, appeals to govt for dialogue: ‘Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi’)

CJP protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for several days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. The demonstrations escalated on Monday after clashes broke out between protesters and police, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protest continued on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.