Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anchor mistakenly reports death of playwright William Shakespeare, video is viral
trending

Anchor mistakenly reports death of playwright William Shakespeare, video is viral

A video of the reporting has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The image shows the anchor in question.(Screengrab)

In what can be termed as a comedy of errors, an anchor of an Argentinian TV news channel confused playwright William Shakespeare with the first man to receive a Pfizer jab, a namesake of the Bard.

Noelia Novillo was reporting on the death of William "Bill" Shakespeare, who died at the age of 81 earlier this week, reports the BBC. However, while reporting, the anchor said that the man in question is “one of the most important writers in the English language” who died a few months after taking the Covid-19 vaccination. The playwright died in 1616. She didn’t notice the mistake even when the image of the man appeared on the screen.

A video of the mistake has now made its way online and is being shared by many. Take a look:

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the incident:

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP