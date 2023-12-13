Andre Braugher's death shocks fans, people say he will 'be missed'

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, a recipient of two Emmy Awards and celebrated for his memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, died on December 11. The late actor’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed his death to The Associated Press and shared that he died after a short illness at the age of 61.

Following the announcement of his death, grief swept through many, with numerous netizens expressing their sorrow on various platforms. Several took to X to share their reactions. A few posted their favourite moments from the shows and films he has done. While others mentioned how he was 'an underrated actor with great performances.

Here's how X reacted:

More about Andre Braugher:

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough in Glory, a 1989 film co-starring Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Academy Award for the picture about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Braugher later established himself in the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, in the series Homicide: Life on the Street, which went on for seven seasons. He also won his first Emmy for this role. Then he won his second for a 2006 limited series Thief on FX.

In 2013, Braugher won the hearts of people with his role as Captain Holt in the comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show ran for eight seasons.

