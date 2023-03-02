Angry hippo charges at lion drinking water, chases away the big cat. Watch

Lions are one of the most dangerous animals in the world. With their strong jaws and powerful body, they are ferocious predators. However, there are animals that even this apex predator tends to avoid. And one such interaction was recently captured. This video posted on Instagram shows a hippo chasing away a lion drinking water.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Latest Sightings - Kruger. “Angry hippo charges lion drinking her home,” they wrote as they shared the video. The organisation also added that the incident was captured in SouthAfrica’s Kapama Private Game Reserve.

The video opens to show the lion standing at the edge of a waterbody and drinking water. Within moments, a hippo, standing inside the waterbody, charges towards the big cat. The video ends with the lion running away from the hippo.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 7,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The walk back, like she just won a medal,” posted an Instagram user. “Drinking her home,” commented another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Hate it when my home is drunk from,” joked a third. “Who is the king of the jungle now?!” wrote a fourth.