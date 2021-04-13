Home / Trending / Angry kitty ‘punishes’ leaf in hilarious video. ‘Unbe-leaf-able’, say netizens
Angry kitty ‘punishes’ leaf in hilarious video. ‘Unbe-leaf-able’, say netizens

While some expressed the kitty’s probable thoughts in a hilarious manner, others simply found the whole encounter extremely amusing.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The image shows the kitty pawing the leaf.(Reddit/MichalTrue)

Videos featuring kitties are one of those entertaining content available on the Internet that can easily brighten up one’s mood and amuse them. This Reddit video showing a cross kitty fighting with a leaf is a hilarious addition to that category. The clip is bound to leave you giggling hard.

The video starts with a kitty intensely pawing the leaf of an indoor plant. Throughout the recording, the feline continues doing the same with a stern expression. We are not well-versed in feline body-language but that leaf surely has irked the kitty in some way to get ‘punished’ like this.

Take a look at the video:

Shared almost 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 35,800 upvotes and tons of comments. People dropped all sorts of reactions for the kitty’s goofy behaviour. While some expressed the kitty’s probable thoughts in a hilarious manner, others simply found the whole encounter extremely amusing.

“He looks so angry!” pointed out a Reddit user. To which one hilariously replied, “The leaf has done untold horrors”. “I can't be-leaf it would do such a thing!” joked another individual. “They didn't get me an actual toy and now I gotta play with this leaf to entertain myself..continues grumbling,” commented a fourth.

“Rocky theme intensifies,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of this angry kitty?

