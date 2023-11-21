Animal rescue team saves leopard from Nashik home. Watch bone-chilling video

After a leopard entered a home in Nashik, it was rescued by officials. A video of this incident was shared on X. Since being posted it has garnered significant attention on the microblogging platform.

Snapshot of the leopard being taken out of the house. (X/@Superstar Raj)

“Leopard was found inside a bedroom in Nashik. The door was open he sneaked in the early morning,” wrote X handle Superstar Raj as he shared the video. The clip shows an animal rescue team, along with police officers, bringing the leopard out of the house.

The leopard is tied in a bed sheet as it is being taken out of the house. Many shocked onlookers who have gathered outside the house can also be seen in the clip. (Also Read: Endangered Persian leopards shot on trap camera. Watch incredible video)

Watch the video of the leopard rescue here:

This post was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than five lakh views. The share also has more than 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Must have come in for a quick nap.”

A second said, “Heard about snakes all my life...looks like the new norm is leapords entering the house and sneaking in.”

A third shared, “This is very scary!”

