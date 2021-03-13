Home / Trending / Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy

This is a video you'll love to watch again and agian.
Are you someone who loves seeing cute animal videos? Do you often search the Internet for those adorable videos as they leave you with a huge smile? Do you think those clips act as instant mood lifter for you? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes,” then here is a video of animals enjoying playtime which may fill your heart with happiness.

A montage of different clips, this video is such that you will want to watch it over and over again.

The clip opens to show a horse playing with a huge ball, at one point in the clip it also falls down but quickly gets up to continue playing. The video also captures two dogs who climb trees and start playing with each other.

However, that is not all. Take a look at the video to know what else it shows:

Isn’t the video absolutely cute? Doesn’t it make you want to join them for having a fun time too?

What are your thoughts on the video?

