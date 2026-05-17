Ankur Warikoo shares update on shutting down 100 crore courses business: ‘The problem is the system'

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared an update after announcing the shutdown of his ₹100 crore courses business. On Friday, Warikoo revealed on X that he was shutting down the venture despite it generating more than ₹100 crore in revenue and ₹25 crore in profits over the last 5 years.

Ankur Warikoo said that WebVeda will now provide access to all courses for the price of one course. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said in a video posted on X. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it.”

The announcement surprised many social media users, with several questioning why a profitable business with such a large student base would be voluntarily shut down.

However, Warikoo has now clarified that the courses business has not ended entirely but has instead been converted into a subscription-based model under WebVeda.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a recent post on X, he wrote, “I have shut down my 100 crores course business. And converted it into a subscription! Between making more money and helping more people - the choice was super clear to me!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent post on X, he wrote, “I have shut down my 100 crores course business. And converted it into a subscription! Between making more money and helping more people - the choice was super clear to me!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that WebVeda will now provide access to all courses for the price of one course. He said that members will get access to all present and future courses, an exclusive members-only community, and personalised job recommendations based on their skills. He also said the platform would continue its “100% refund policy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that WebVeda will now provide access to all courses for the price of one course. He said that members will get access to all present and future courses, an exclusive members-only community, and personalised job recommendations based on their skills. He also said the platform would continue its “100% refund policy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Skills. Community. Jobs. Growth as a subscription,” he wrote, adding that all 5 lakh existing WebVeda students have been upgraded to the membership for free.

(Also Read: Nithin Kamath sings father’s favourite song ‘Saranga Teri Yaad Mein’: ‘Missing him today’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Explaining the decision further in a video, Warikoo said the issue was not with courses themselves but with the larger learning system.

“Over the last 5 years, 5 lakh people have bought my courses. Money management, time management, freelancing, social media, this and that. And then what happens? They bought the course, watched 2 videos, and life is the same again. The problem isn’t the course, the problem is the system,” he said.

He argued that learners often need knowledge across multiple subjects over time, making repeated course purchases ineffective. “Today you want to learn about money, tomorrow communication, the day after career, then digital marketing. And every time buying a new course… that’s not the right system, right? So I stopped that system. Shut down my courses business,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Warikoo also revealed the pricing for the subscription model, saying the platform would cost ₹1,999 per year, which he described as “less than ₹5.5 per day”. “The investment that I am asking you to make towards your growth, because the smartest people are already doing that,” he said.

“I want every person in this country with a phone and an internet connection to have the same learning, networking and job opportunities in life as someone born into privilege,” he wrote in the post. “Where they were born, how much they earn, what language they speak - none of such things should ever matter,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON