Ankur Warikoo shuts down ₹100 crore courses business, says 'It makes no sense to continue it'

Warikoo added that he would share more details about the decision in another video scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 pm.

Alongside the clip, he also wrote, “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it.”

Warikoo shared the announcement in a video posted on X, surprising many of his followers. “I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said in the video.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is shutting down his courses business despite the venture generating over ₹100 crore in revenue and ₹25 crore in profits over the last 5 years.

How did social media react? The announcement quickly gained traction on social media, with several users speculating about the reason behind the move. One user directly asked if artificial intelligence had played a role in the decision, commenting: “AI Impact?”

Responding to the comment, Warikoo replied: “huge.”

Several users also expressed shock that a profitable business with such a large student base was being voluntarily shut down.

“Lagtaaa hai kuch aurr bhi bada haaath laga hai. Jokes apart. This is a huge step sir. I am curious to see what’s coming. Best wishes for your future endeavours. Thank you for giving us such a broad perspective of little things around us. You're truly an inspiration,” one user wrote.

“I am sure something bigger and better coming up considering your vision to change the whole education ecosystem of India ! Jo bhi hoga, badhiya hoga! Best wishes, always..May you & your team find joy in whatever coming next,” commented another.

Another user raised concerns about existing students enrolled in the programmes and whether they would continue to have access to the courses. “You are an exceptional teacher and a source of inspiration. However, what about the students who enrolled recently and have not yet completed the course?” the user commented.

Warikoo, known for his finance and career-related content, launched his courses business in 2020 and built a large digital audience through YouTube and social media platforms. He has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, nearly 7 lakh followers on X and nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.