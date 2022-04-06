Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious Antakshari-related ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad by Indian Fintech company CRED features the iconic hit host duo from the 90s musical show. Since its release, the ad has been a topic of discussion for many on the Internet. People are also sharing various posts to express their views on the advertisement and some are doing so in the form of memes.

People have now picked a certain scene from the ad to express how they or people around them react under certain circumstances. We have collected some such hilarious memes for you to enjoy. There is a chance that the memes will not only leave you chuckling but they may seem relatable too.

However, before taking a look at the memes, here’s the ad that CRED posted on their Twitter handle a few days ago and has since gone viral.

Here are some memes that may leave you laughing out loud.

This individual shared how their family would react if they suddenly wake up at 6 am one day. If you are someone who is not an early riser, then you may relate to the meme too:

Then there is this individual who expressed how they feel when they get the house all to themselves:

This shopping-related meme may make you smile especially if you are someone who loves visiting Sarojini Nagar market:

Take a look at some more memes:

Which of these memes do you like the most?

