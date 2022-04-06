Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest
trending

Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest

People are sharing various memes based on a particular scene from the Antakshari related viral ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane.
A meme made using Antakshari related viral ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane..(Twitter/@Khannajikiladki)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious Antakshari-related ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad by Indian Fintech company CRED features the iconic hit host duo from the 90s musical show. Since its release, the ad has been a topic of discussion for many on the Internet. People are also sharing various posts to express their views on the advertisement and some are doing so in the form of memes.

People have now picked a certain scene from the ad to express how they or people around them react under certain circumstances. We have collected some such hilarious memes for you to enjoy. There is a chance that the memes will not only leave you chuckling but they may seem relatable too.

However, before taking a look at the memes, here’s the ad that CRED posted on their Twitter handle a few days ago and has since gone viral.

RELATED STORIES

Here are some memes that may leave you laughing out loud.

This individual shared how their family would react if they suddenly wake up at 6 am one day. If you are someone who is not an early riser, then you may relate to the meme too:

Then there is this individual who expressed how they feel when they get the house all to themselves:

This shopping-related meme may make you smile especially if you are someone who loves visiting Sarojini Nagar market:

Take a look at some more memes:

Which of these memes do you like the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
memes twitter viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP