Anushka Sharma shares hilarious video of man’s reaction to food blogger’s questions. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos of food bloggers interviewing people. Usually, people reply to the questions asked by the bloggers and try to explain what they are doing. However, what you may have not seen is such a session going wrong and resulting in a hilarious situation. Anushka Sharma recently posted one such video as her Instagram Story. “Hard Relate,” she wrote while resharing the video along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page. It shows a hilarious conversation between a blogger and a man running a roadside stall.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared just a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various reactions. Many reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

“The irritation in his voice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ok. This is funny,” commented another. “Haha. Epic,” expressed a third. “Haha. Savage uncle,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?