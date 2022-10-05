Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ecstatic to find Delhi-style chole bhature in Mumbai

Delhiites and their love for chole bhature might be unparalleled. There is something about it that drives Delhiites in search of a perfect plate of this dish. However, if you are living outside of Delhi, it can be a challenge to find that Delhi-style taste. And it seems like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have overcome this challenge in Mumbai. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared that they have finally found 'Delhi-jaise-chole-bhature' in Mumbai!

The actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote that today is a big in her house as they found Delhi-style chole bhature in Mumbai. She also said, "I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended, and I have given my husband ecstatic joy." She further added that she was able to find this place thanks to comedian Abhishek Upmanyu who had posted about it a few days back in his Instagram story. With this, Anushka Sharma also revealed that Virat Kohli watches chole bhature videos in his free time!

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story here:

Anushka Sharma shared about Delhi-style chole bhature. (Instagram/@Anushkasharma)

After tagging Abhishek Upmanyu in her story, the comedian reshared it on his Instagram and wrote, "Dil se khushi hai in dono ke liye aur baaki Dilli-walo ke liye jo Mumbai mein hai. (I am happy from the bottom of my heart for these two and other Delhiites who are in Mumbai.)

Take a look at Abhishek Upmanyu's Instagram story here:

Abhishek Upmanyu reshared Anushka Sharma's story. (Instagram/@abhishekupmanyu)

Time and again, Virat Kohli has spoken about his love for chole bhature; however, he could not find the taste he likes in Mumbai until today.