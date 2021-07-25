Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways
trending

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Pictures of APJ Abdul Kalam's bust were shared by Indian Railways on Twitter and have captured the attention of netizens.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 09:51 PM IST
The image shows the bust of APJ Abdul Kalam installed at Yesvantpur Coaching Depot.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

A unique tribute to the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam was paid by Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone. A 7.8-foot-high bust was installed of the ‘Missile Man’ of India at the Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. Pictures of the bust were shared by Indian Railways on Twitter and have captured the attention of netizens.

“The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts, Nuts, Wire Ropes, Soap Containers & Damper pieces,” detailed the caption.

The post was complete with pictures of the creation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 22, the post has garnered over 2,600 likes and tons of reactions. While some were amazed at the creativity, others simply couldn’t stop appreciating the initiative. Many shared tributes for the Missile man of India.

“Salute to all employees in Yashwantpur coaching department,” said a Twitter user. “Awesome tribute to the great man!” commented another. “Wonderful,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apj abdul kalam indian railway
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP