APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

A unique tribute to the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam was paid by Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone. A 7.8-foot-high bust was installed of the ‘Missile Man’ of India at the Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. Pictures of the bust were shared by Indian Railways on Twitter and have captured the attention of netizens.

“The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR. The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts, Nuts, Wire Ropes, Soap Containers & Damper pieces,” detailed the caption.

The post was complete with pictures of the creation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 22, the post has garnered over 2,600 likes and tons of reactions. While some were amazed at the creativity, others simply couldn’t stop appreciating the initiative. Many shared tributes for the Missile man of India.

“Salute to all employees in Yashwantpur coaching department,” said a Twitter user. “Awesome tribute to the great man!” commented another. “Wonderful,” wrote a third.

