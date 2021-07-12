Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
trending

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Chances are Apollo the rhino’s resting style will inspire you to relax a little as well.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
This video of Apollo the rhino has been shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

It is Monday today but that doesn’t mean you can’t spare a few moments from your busy day to relax a little. In case you’re wondering just how, here’s a video of a baby rhino that is in complete relaxation mode. Chances are the rhino’s resting style will inspire you to relax as well.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and their page is filled with heartening videos of elephants, rhinos and other animals. This one features a two-year-old rhino named Apollo who was rescued when his mother died of natural causes.

“Nothing — not even a friendly flock of guinea fowl — can rouse Apollo from relaxation mode. He can be very energetic when the mood strikes him, but he prefers to take his hot afternoons at a leisurely pace!” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the clip below:

The video, shared on July 7, has collected over 60,000 likes and several comments.

“Siesta time for Apollo, he sure seems a laid-back kind of guy... Good job!” posted an individual. “Love that his keeper is sleeping with him,” added another. “Apollo knows how to deal with the heat!” wrote a third. “I am very Apollo’ish’ with my days too!” joked a fourth.

What do you think about Apollo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhino
TRENDING NEWS

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP