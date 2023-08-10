‘Apologize to Lisa’ trends globally after BLACKPINK'S Lisa gets ‘shamed’ online, triggers a massive beef amongst fans

Fans of music sensation BLACKPINK'S star singer Lisa are furious and want an apology from another fan account. With over 500,000 posts and counting, “Apologise to Lisa” is trending globally.

Why is “Apologise to Lisa” trending globally?

Fans of Blackpink's Lisa upset after singer shamed online e by another fan account

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started with a tweet from Pop Crave on social media platform X. "New snapshots reveal the stunning allure of Blackpink's Lisa," they wrote. Admiring comments poured in from fans, extolling the singer's beauty.

However, one comment from the account New Jeans Global captured widespread attention due to its disparaging nature towards the singer. The handle is not available on the platform anymore, but the screenshots of its ‘disgusting’ taste are being shared worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'She looks terrible' commented a fan account named, New Jeans Global, triggering a massive backlash. (Screengrab)

Subsequently, the hashtag "Apologize to Lisa" swiftly gained momentum, with fans demanding an apology from New Jeans Global for their derogatory comment.

New Jeans Global clarifies, claims receiving death threats

In response to the controversy, New Jeans Global issued a clarification, asserting that their account had been compromised by an unauthorized intrusion approximately two hours prior. They disavowed any association with the offensive comment, revealing, 'Our account was hacked earlier, resulting in the dissemination of distressing and provocative content without the consent of any of our administrators. The objectionable posts were promptly removed, and we have successfully fortified our account's security by changing the password.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before deleting their account, New Jeans Global even posted claims of death threats.

NewJeans deletes account claims its getting death threats. (Screengrab)

BLACKPINK's Lisa's fans demand an official apology from New Jeans Global

But Lisa's fans aren't buying the explanation, and it has only aggravated the situation further. In a barrage of tweets from fans across the world, they seek an apology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What we asked is an apology. We won’t say anything about the group this fandom represents but this is an unacceptable behavior coming from a fanbase with 145k followers,” claimed a fan on X. “The small group has no reputation, but the fandom is toxic and disgusting. Cursed at big idols, then blamed the hacker but didn't know how to apologize to the person they offended. That's disgusting,” stated another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON