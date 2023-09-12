Apple launches iPhone 15 series, netizens react with memes

Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 15 series at an event on September 12, and it didn’t take long for netizens to share their reactions about the products on X. From showing their excitement to expressing their surprise over the prices, people posted varied comments. A few also took the route of hilarity and posted memes while reacting to the newly-launched iPhones.

Here are some of the funny memes that people shared while reacting to iPhone 15 series launch:

An X user shared this meme after launch of iPhone 15 series at Apple event. (Screengrab)

Which products are launched at the event?

The standard iPhone 15 series includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 9 with new and improved features.

About the Apple event:

This year’s Apple event is dubbed as Wonderlust. The event opened with CEO Tim Cook addressing the viewers from Apple Park. As the event progressed, Cook, along with other leaders of the company, introduced the products. The company also talked about its aim to have zero carbon impact on the environment by 2023 with a witty yet informative advertisement.

