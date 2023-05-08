Apple watch helps save woman's life, dials ambulance after she collapsed

Apple watches are widely recognised for their effective health monitoring features. They offer support in various areas of health, including "heart health, mobility, activity, medications, and more," according to Apple. Now, a Reddit user took to the platform and shared how the watch's timely response saved their mother's life.

The latest Apple Watch Series 8 has multiple health monitoring features. (Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Apple Watch Helped Save My Mom's Life," wrote Redditor in the post. They explained that their mother was on a business trip in another state and staying in a hotel. When she began to feel a pain in her chest, she grew concerned and called over a friend for help. Minutes later, their mother collapsed on the floor.

They further wrote, "A couple of minutes later, her friend came to her room, found her collapsed on the ground, and called 911. When doing this, they stated an ambulance was already on the way. It turns out my mom had a ruptured aorta, and the situation was so bad that it took an insane set of circumstances for her to make it through, including the incredibly fast transport to the hospital."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Fast forward to a few days later when she awoke from surgery (plus a couple of days since she was on feeding/breathing tubes at first), and we asked if she called 911 before she collapsed. She did not. We found out that her watch actually called 911 after the fall and not detecting movement," added the person who shared the post.

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1000 times. Many people have even shared comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's an awesome story. You should write Tim and let him know." Another added, "Wow, aortic dissection is no joke. Seconds count, and many people have died not getting help in time. I'm so glad to hear your mom is doing okay now; thank you for sharing your story." A third wrote, "I tripped and fell face-first onto the floor last week. After a pause, I got up, and my watch was beeping and vibrating, asking me if I'd fallen and if I was okay. Shit works."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON