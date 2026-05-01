‘April payslip just ruined my mood’: Salaried professionals vent as steep TDS cuts leave many shocked

A wave of frustration has surfaced online after many salaried employees received their April pay slips, with several claiming steep tax deductions left them shocked and disheartened. The conversation gained traction after an anonymous post on Grapevine, a popular workplace discussion platform in India, struck a chord with professionals across sectors.

Social media users reacted to April salaries, saying heavy tax cuts left them frustrated.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘ ₹5 lakh job is like a golden cage’: Woman explains why she is happier after leaving high-paying corporate job)

An Amazon techie, posting anonymously, captured the sentiment bluntly. “April payslip just ruined my mood. Just checked my April payslip and my head is literally spinning. The TDS cut alone is more than my dad's last drawn salary before he retired. I kept staring at the number and idk man it just made me feel sick. What exactly are we even getting for being in the highest tax bracket? We give away 30 percent plus surcharge and in return we get broken roads that flood with 10 mins of rain, toxic air, and absolute zero social security. I'm paying crazy premiums for health insurance anyway because govt hospitals are a joke. You grind your whole life to clear exams and interviews to finally get a good package and then a massive chunk just vanishes into the void. It honestly feels like we are just being punished for earning well. Bhai I don't mind paying taxes if I can see where the money is going but this is just daylight robbery at this point. How do you guys even make peace with this every month?”

‘Double whammy’ of salary structure and taxes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly resonated with others who said they faced similar surprises. Several users pointed to changes in salary structures and higher TDS deductions as key reasons behind the reduced in hand income this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly resonated with others who said they faced similar surprises. Several users pointed to changes in salary structures and higher TDS deductions as key reasons behind the reduced in hand income this month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} An X user named Vedvrat wrote, “Got my salary for April and I was just blank for a few seconds. I thought it was just me but it seems the double whammy of the new salary structure and TDS cuts is hitting everyone. I was actually looking at my salary slip and thinking if something is wrong and then the realisation hit me it is just the choice we salaried employees have made.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user named Vedvrat wrote, “Got my salary for April and I was just blank for a few seconds. I thought it was just me but it seems the double whammy of the new salary structure and TDS cuts is hitting everyone. I was actually looking at my salary slip and thinking if something is wrong and then the realisation hit me it is just the choice we salaried employees have made.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Humour and concern mix in online reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Humour and concern mix in online reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While many expressed concern, others reacted with humour, highlighting how rising taxes are reshaping household finances. Another X user, Abhishek Singh, remarked, “Haha, happening across it seems. Got our hike letters yday, and our combined household monthly taxes are enough to cover the living expenses for another family of 4 in Hyderabad or close out our home loan 10 years early. We no longer go to comedy shows as our paychecks have become the biggest monthly comedy sessions for us!”

(Also read: Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer reveals his salary and long list of perks, video goes viral)

Take a look here at the post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussion has once again brought attention to a common complaint among salaried employees in India, who argue that they face heavy tax deductions while also paying privately for healthcare, education, housing and basic urban services.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON