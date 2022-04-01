Are these dogs doing a ‘secret paw-shake’ in this amusing video? People think so

Dog videos are often fun to watch. The clips capturing the different antics of the pooches often have the power to uplift people’s mood almost instantly. The Internet is also filled with different videos showcasing dogs doing various things. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that showcases two dogs doing a ‘secret paw-shake’ – or at least that is what netizens think.

The video was posted a few hours ago and since being shared, it has also captured people’s attention. The video opens to show two dogs standing inside a room facing one another. The text “I think this is some sort of secret handshake” also appears on the screen.

We won’t give away everything. So, take a look at the video to see if you also think that the dogs are doing a ‘secret paw-shake’:

The video, since being posted about 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The amusing video has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“They are basically both repeatedly telling the other dog that they want to play,” wrote a Reddit user. “I could listen to those tappy toes a thousand times,” expressed another. “Looks a bit like some kind of rock-paper-scissors….golden lost,” joked a third. “Absolutely,” commented a fourth.

