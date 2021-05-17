Home / Trending / Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable
Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Ram Kapoor often shares videos of his doggo Popeye on his Instagram handle and this is a hilarious new addition.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Actor Ram Kapoor's doggo Popeye staring at him during the video. (Instagram/@iamramkapoor)

For pet parents, a major part of their lives are dedicated to their furbabies. Usually, time for their walks, food, playing, vet visits and more are all planned. But then there are also those moments one can’t plan - such as when the doggo or kitty chooses to make you their pillow and snoozes on you. Ask a pet parent and they’ll tell you it’s not easy to move when this happens. And this is clearly - and rather adorably - demonstrated in this video shared by actor Ram Kapoor.

Kapoor often shares videos of his doggo Popeye on his Instagram handle. The videos usually show how pampered the pooch is. This time, the video shows Popeye sleeping comfortably on Kapoor’s leg. What makes the clip hilarious is Kapoor’s reaction to the whole situation - as always.

"His Royal highness is just refusing to move. I can’t even go to restroom till his highness has finished his nap," he captioned the video.

In the clip, you can hear Kapoor asking Popeye to get off his leg so he can get up. Popeye seems least interested in the requests. Kapoor even tries to move his leg prompting the doggo to lift his head for a brief moment, only to bring it back on the leg.

Watch the video below. If you’re a pet parent, the video may feel highly relatable.

Posted a day ago, the video has collected 9,700 likes and several comments.

“He is like... I gave you a fraction of a second to move... now stay here till I complete my nap,” commented an individual. “Clingy cute thing,” added another.

What do you think of the video? Did you find it cute?

